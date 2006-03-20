Prasugrel outperforms Plavix in study

Early data from a studies of the antiplatelet agent prasugrel, assessed in comparison with Bristol-Myers Squibb's and Sanofi-Aventis' co-developed product Plavix (clopidogrel) in the prevention of platelet aggregation, suggest that prasugrel is more effective in the treatment of the condition. The announcement was made at the 2006 scientific sessions of the American College of Cardiology held in Atlanta, USA.

The drug, which is being developed by US firm Eli Lilly and Japan's Daichii Sankyo, produced 20% inhibition of platelet aggregation in over 90% of the patients enrolled in a Phase Ib study, compared with less than 50% of Plavix-treated subjects. A second study showed that the compound has a rapid, potent and consistent effect on the condition, in addition to inhibiting the generation of thrombo- inflammatory markers. The firms say they are encouraged by the findings and intended to carry out further clinical assessment of the product.