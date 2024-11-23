Pravachol Slows Coronary Atherosclerosis

Bristol-Myers Squibb's cholesterol-lowering drug Pravachol (pravastatin) slows the progression of coronary atherosclerosis within six months of therapy initiation as well as reducing clinical events at the end of two years, according to the results of the Regression Growth Evaluation Study presented at the meeting of the American College of Cardiology in New Orleans.
In the 885-patient study, conducted by Albert Bruschke from the University of Leiden, Netherlands, patients with serum cholesterol levels between 155-310mg/dl received 40mg of pravastatin or placebo once-daily for two years. About 47% of patients had a previous myocardial infarction event.
Assessments of the width of patient arteries by coronary arteriograms showed a 40% improvement in mean segment diameter for pravastatin treated patients compared to patients receiving placebo. Mean segment diameter decreased by 0.1mm in placebo patients and by 0.06mm in the pravastatin group. In addition, minimum obstruction diameter, which refers to the width of the artery at the narrowest point, was reduced by 67% to 0.03mm from 0.09mm in the placebo-treated patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze