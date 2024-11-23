Saturday 23 November 2024

PRAVASTATIN REDUCES MI RISK

12 June 1994

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Pravachol (pravastatin) reduces the risk of myocardial infarction or death in patients with coronary artery disease and elevated cholesterol levels, according to the results of the Pravastatin, Lipids and Atherosclerosis in the Carotid Arteries (PLAC II) study, published in the American Journal of Cardiology (June 1).

PLAC II, a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, was designed to evaluate the effect of pravastatin monotherapy on atherosclerosis and coronary events. The study involved 151 male and female adult patients with coronary artery disease and moderately elevated blood cholesterol levels. Patients received pravastatin for three years and atherosclerosis progression was evaluated by ultrasound examinations of the carotid arteries after one year of treatment and every six months thereafter.

During the three-year follow-up, there were four coronary events (fatal or non-fatal) in the pravastatin group (5.3%) compared with 10 events (13.2%) in the placebo group, a 60% difference in events which is attributable to pravastatin. For all causes, three deaths occurred in the patients taking pravastatin versus five in the placebo arm.

