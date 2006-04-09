Premier debuts program to help hospitals cut drug costs

US hospitals in the Premier Inc health care alliance will save around $3.0 million through an innovative new generic injectable auto-substitution program, the company claims.

Nearly 300 Premier member hospitals have already signed up for the auto-substitution program, which provides average savings of 5% off the group's contract pricing. The program's cross-referenced substitution list links all equivalents, generic-to-generic, brand-to-generic and ampule-to-vial to an auto-substitution product.

"We want to ensure that our members have access to the lowest prices on key generic pharmaceuticals," said Susan DeVore, president of Premier Purchasing Partners, adding: "following the success of several pilot projects, we made the program available to the entire Premier membership."