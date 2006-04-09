Premier debuts program to help hospitals cut drug costs

US hospitals in the Premier Inc health care alliance will save around $3.0 million through an innovative new generic injectable auto-substitution program, the company claims.
Nearly 300 Premier member hospitals have already signed up for the auto-substitution program, which provides average savings of 5% off the group's contract pricing. The program's cross-referenced substitution list links all equivalents, generic-to-generic, brand-to-generic and ampule-to-vial to an auto-substitution product.
"We want to ensure that our members have access to the lowest prices on key generic pharmaceuticals," said Susan DeVore, president of Premier Purchasing Partners, adding: "following the success of several pilot projects, we made the program available to the entire Premier membership."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze