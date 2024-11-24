Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Prime Medicine

A biotech company developing next-generation gene editing therapies.

The company is deploying its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Prime Medicine is progressing a portfolio of investigational therapeutic programs organized around the core areas: hematology, immunology and oncology, liver and lung. 

In September 2024, Prime announced a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to develop reagents for the next generation of ex vivo T-cell therapies. Under the terms of the agreement, Prime Medicine will design optimized Prime Editor reagents for a select number of targets, including reagents that use its Prime Assisted Site-Specific Integrase Gene Editing (PASSIGE) technology.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Prime Medicine News

Prime Medicine soars as it inks research collab with BMS
30 September 2024
Prime Medicine launches with $315 million financing
14 July 2021
More Prime Medicine news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze