The company is deploying its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Prime Medicine is progressing a portfolio of investigational therapeutic programs organized around the core areas: hematology, immunology and oncology, liver and lung.

In September 2024, Prime announced a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to develop reagents for the next generation of ex vivo T-cell therapies. Under the terms of the agreement, Prime Medicine will design optimized Prime Editor reagents for a select number of targets, including reagents that use its Prime Assisted Site-Specific Integrase Gene Editing (PASSIGE) technology.