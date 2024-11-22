Friday 22 November 2024

Process Improvements In The Health Care Industry

23 April 1995

The pharmaceutical, insurance and hospital sectors of the health care industry are aggressively embracing process improvement techniques to reduce costs and to enhance customer satisfaction. In Canada, Germany, the UK and the USA, health care organizations employ techniques such as process automation, total quality management, process re-engineering and enterprise integration. These techniques have resulted in dramatic operational improvements in several cases, according to a new Financial Times Management Report.

Despite significant investment, the results of implementing process improvements within the health care industry have been mixed. For every success story, there is at least one disappointment - often arising from a lack of commitment, lack of resources, or a focus that is too broad, the report suggests.

On the other hand, within organizations that are willing to commit to the cultural change of process improvement, the results are quite positive. Across three sectors within the health care industry and four vastly different countries, health organizations are demonstrating that process improvement principles, which were originally developed in the manufacturing sector, are not only applicable to health care, but also critically important to performance, the report found, saying that the urgent need for continuous operational improvement across the three industry sectors suggest that the application of improvement techniques will expand within health care.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze