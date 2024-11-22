PRODUCT REVIEW FOR CYCLICAL MASTALGIA

Reviewing products for managing the pain associated with the menstrual cycle, the UK Consumer's Association's Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin has concluded that where the pain has been present for more than six months and significantly affects the quality of the woman's life, there is little to choose from between bromocriptine, danazol or gamolenic acid in terms of efficacy.

The Bulletin adds, however, that while danazol (marketed in the UK as Danol by Winthrop) gives the most rapid response, patients who respond should stop treatment after six months. And even if the pain recurs, they may not require further treatment.

However, it states that antibiotics are still widely prescribed for the indication, but: "There is no evidence to show that antibiotics help . . . any improvement is likely to occur spontaneously."