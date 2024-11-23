Product Swap By J&J And P&U

Pharmacia & Upjohn and Johnson & Johnson have entered into a productswap deal that expands J&J's McNeil Consumer Products unit's leadership position in the pain relief market. The agreement gives McNeil exlusive rights to market over-the-counter formulations of P&U's Motrin (ibuprofen) worldwide, and to market prescription formulations of Motrin in all areas except the USA and Latin America, where the brand will be licensed back to P&U.
Also as part of the deal, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products receives marketing rights to P&U's topical antibiotic, Mycitracin.
In exchange, P&U gets McNeil's Pediacare pediatric cough, cold and allergy medication, the antiallergy agent Nasalcrom (cromolyn sodium) and the antifungal preparation Micatin (miconazole).
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
