Product Swap By J&J And P&U

Pharmacia & Upjohn and Johnson & Johnson have entered into a productswap deal that expands J&J's McNeil Consumer Products unit's leadership position in the pain relief market. The agreement gives McNeil exlusive rights to market over-the-counter formulations of P&U's Motrin (ibuprofen) worldwide, and to market prescription formulations of Motrin in all areas except the USA and Latin America, where the brand will be licensed back to P&U.

Also as part of the deal, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products receives marketing rights to P&U's topical antibiotic, Mycitracin.

In exchange, P&U gets McNeil's Pediacare pediatric cough, cold and allergy medication, the antiallergy agent Nasalcrom (cromolyn sodium) and the antifungal preparation Micatin (miconazole).