Profits Lower At Akzo Nobel In 1st Qtr

Akzo Nobel of the Netherlands saw a 9% decline in net income before extraordinary items to 332 million guilders ($194.3 million) in the first quarter of 1996. Earnings per share were 4.67 guilders, down 9.1%. Sales for the quarter were 5.6 billion guilders, up 1% on the like, year-earlier period.
The pharmaceutical division was said to have achieved volume gains for most business units. Pharmaceutical operating income was slightly higher than in the 1995 first quarter, despite the negative effects of the scientific dispute concerning oral contraceptives (Marketletters passim), the company noted. The firm's chemical division experienced a pronounced earnings slump.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze