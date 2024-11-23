Profits Rise At Richter Gedeon In 1st Qtr

Richter Gedeon of Hungary recorded first-quarter 1996 gross profits of 3.3 billion forint ($21.4 million), up 48.1%, according to MTI Econews. Operating profits were 2.7 billion forint. The firm reported that net sales rose 46.3% to 9.4 billion forint, while operating costs fell 10.8%.
Income from patent fees and intellectual property was 307 million forint in the first quarter, with financial profits and exchange rate gains totalling 255 milion forint.
First-quarter domestic turnover rose 36% to 3.4 billion forint and exports were 6 billion forint, up 54.3%. In dollar terms, RG's exports to the Commonwealth of Independent States increased 10.3%, to eastern Europe 10%, and to other markets 45.5%. The sharp increase in sales to the CIS is attributed to RG's expanding sales network. It is also advertising heavily in the region.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze