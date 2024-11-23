Profits Up At Degussa Despite Sales Decline

German chemical and pharmaceutical company Degussa achieved pretax profits for the first half of the 1995/96 fiscal year of 186 million Deutschemarks ($121.8 million), an increase of 2%. Net income was not disclosed. Sales for the group were down 5% to 6.9 billion marks.

Among its business sectors, pharmaceuticals turnover was down 0.6% to 1.07 billion marks. Earnings were said to have improved.

Degussa AG reported flat sales of 3.2 billion marks, and pretax profits of 67 million marks, revealing a decline of 7% on the like year-earlier period.