Progress At ML Labs In First Half

UK company ML Laboratories posted growth in the first six months of itsfiscal year to March 31, with the firm's dialysis solution Icodial (icodextrin) beating expectations in its first year since its launch.
The product, which is used for peritoneal dialysis, is marketed in Europe by Baxter Healthcare, and preparations for its registration in the USA are said to be progressing well. ML said that it is developing additional products based on Icodial, with a view to increasing the penetration of icodextrin-based products in dialysis therapy.
Turnover in the fiscal first half was L5.6 million ($9.3 million), an increase of almost 100%. Pretax profits were just under L3 million, up from L83,105 a year earlier. Earnings per share were 169 pence, compared with 6 pence. The firm's licensing payments were the driver, more than doubling to L4.6 million. ML's share price rose 2 pence to 160 pence on the news.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze