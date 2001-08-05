Promising data for Lilly/ET oral osteoporosis drug

Emisphere Technologies has demonstrated, in collaboration with EliLilly, the oral delivery of a parathyroid hormone fragment in multiple animal models.

In a monkey model of the human disease, the drug was administered in conjunction with Emisphere's proprietary delivery agent, 4-MOAC (N-8[hydroxy-4-methoxy)benzoyl]aminocaprylic acid), and resulted in serum PTH levels comparable to those observed following subcutaneous injection. It also significantly enhanced concentrations compared to those observed when PTH was administered alone.

In a rat osteoporosis model, following daily administration of PTH/4-MOAC for two months, bone formation was comparable to that seen with daily PTH injections, indicating that 4-MOAC facilitates gastrointestinal absorption of PTH, and that PTH remains biologically active, stimulating bone formation.