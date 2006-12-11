Promising metastasis data for SR's Atu027 RNAi

London, UK-based SR Pharma says that studies recently conducted in Germany demonstrate significant therapeutic efficacy of Atu027 RNAi in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer when compared to the standard care treatment. The data showed both inhibition of cancer growth and prevention of metastatic spread, demonstrating potent efficacy and effective systemic delivery with no adverse events.

In particular, Atu027 RNAi was significantly more effective in the prevention of metastases than Eli Lilly's Gemzar (gemcitabine HCl), SR noted, adding that its novel anti-angiogenic treatment was feasible, safe and effective in vivo. The growth inhibitory and anti-metastatic effects of Atu027 in the clinically-relevant model fully support further development of this substance for pancreatic cancer, SR Pharma said in a press statement. A Phase I clinical trial of the agent in patients suffering from pancreatic cancer is scheduled to start in 2007.