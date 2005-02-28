ProStrakan buys Spanish firm Elfar to expand in Spain

Anglo-French drugmaker ProStrakan has acquired the Madrid-based Elfar, in order to grow in the booming Spanish market for drugs for elderly people.
The deal, financial terms of which have not been disclosed, will allow ProStrakan to sell its own drug portfolio, which targets hormone and bone diseases in aging men and in women. Elfar's products treat urological and gynecological ailments.
"There are clear synergies [for the merger]. Elfar has a consolidated sales (45 associates) and commercial network through which ProStrakan will be able to sell its drugs in Spain," which is Europe's fifth biggest health care market, the Spanish company's general manager, Gabriel Perez Cuevas, told the Marketletter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze