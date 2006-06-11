Protherics sees 2005 revenues of L17.7 million, down 5.9%

UK biopharmacetucial company Protherics says that its revenues for the year ended March 31, 2006, were down 5.9% to L17.7 million ($33.2 million), due to a reduction in shipments of DigiFab, the firm's digoxin overdose treatment. The firm also reported losses of L9.6 million before tax, which it attributed to programmed manufacturing shutdown and increased expenditure. The company added that it received an upfront payment of L16.3 million from AztraZenca, in line with the latter's licensing of the sepsis therapy CytoFab.
