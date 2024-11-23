Saturday 23 November 2024

Prozac Cost Savings Not Supported

28 July 1996

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (July 26), exploring the idea that the use of newer drugs such as the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor Eli Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine hydrochloride) may help to reduce total expenditure in antidepressant therapy, has concluded that there was no evidence to support this hypothesis.

In the first major randomized controlled trial of its kind, researchers from the Center for Health Studies, Group Health Cooperative in Seattle, Washington, compared the cost-effectiveness of Prozac against the older tricyclic antidepressants, desipramine and imipramine, in 536 patients over a period of six months.

A Miracle Drug? Treatment of clinical depression costs $44 billion per year in the USA alone, and affects more than 16 million Americans. Since its launch in 1988, Prozac has been hailed as a wonder drug and it now dominates the antidepressant market in the USA. The wholesale cost of SSRIs, however, is some 10 to 20 times greater than their tricyclic counterparts, with US wholesale expenditures for SSRI drugs standing at $1.27 billion in 1994, according to the report. Previous trials have not demonstrated that SSRIs have any distinct advantage over the older tricyclics.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze