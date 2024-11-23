Prozac Effective In Anorexia?

Eli Lilly's blockbuster selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, Prozac(fluoxetine), may be effective in the maintainance of body weight in patients with anorexia nervosa, according to results presented by researchers from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center at the American Psychiatric Association annual meeting in San Diego.
The UPMC study involved 35 patients with anorexia nervosa who had been released from hospital after regaining a significant amount of their body weight. 16 patients received Prozac, while the remaining 19 were administered placebo. After one year, 10 of the 16 Prozac-treated patients (28.5%) had not relapsed and maintained a healthy body weight, compared to only three patients in the placebo group (8.5%).
Research has demonstrated that the symptoms of anorexia nervosa may be associated with disturbances in serotonin, which has a role to play in both mood and appetite regulation. This is now the second eating disorder for which Prozac may be of benefit; the US Food and Drug Administration approved the drug last year for use in the treatment of bulimia nervosa, its third indication (Marketletter December 2, 1996). Prozac is also marketed for clinical depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze