The conference will feature over 40 curated clinical education sessions and interactive workshops, diving into the latest advancements in pharmaceutical care, evidence-based practices, and emerging therapies. Attendees can also explore a trade exhibition showcasing the latest innovations and solutions in pharmacy, providing opportunities to connect with leading suppliers and discover cutting-edge products.
The conference program includes a variety of social events and networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful connections and build lasting relationships among pharmacy professionals.
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze