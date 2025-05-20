Tuesday 20 May 2025
1 August 20253 August 2025
Sydney, AustraliaInternational Convention Centre (ICC)

The conference will feature over 40 curated clinical education sessions and interactive workshops, diving into the latest advancements in pharmaceutical care, evidence-based practices, and emerging therapies. Attendees can also explore a trade exhibition showcasing the latest innovations and solutions in pharmacy, providing opportunities to connect with leading suppliers and discover cutting-edge products. 

The conference program includes a variety of social events and networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful connections and build lasting relationships among pharmacy professionals.

