Psychotropic drugs misused in France

A study commissioned by France's parliamentary office for the evaluation of health policies (OPEPS) has found that the French are the heaviest users of psychotropic drugs in Europe, confirming data over the past 10 years. Researchers from the Inserm government research department and the University of Bordeaux estimate that health insurance reimbursements of psychotropics has risen from 300.0 million euros ($376.5 million) in 1980 to 1.0 billion euros in 2004.

One in four adults uses a psychotropic at least once a year

"Mental problems" represent the forth largest item of drug expenditure in France, accounting for the second place in terms of prescriptions filled, at 122 million packs sold in 2005. According to these findings, one adult in four uses psychotropic products at least once per year.