Public Offer Plan For E Merck

Family-owned German drugmaker E Merck is planning to raise some 2.0-2.6 billion Deutschemarks ($1.43-$1.85 billion) through a public offering of around 25% of its shares, probably in late September. The group has a complex structure with direct holdings in five German, one French and one Swiss company, and a controlling 53% stake in the Switzerland-based Merck AG holding company which is quoted on the Zurich stock exchange.
The company, which for 1994 reported pretax profits of 580 million marks, up 40% on the previous year, is seeking to list its shares on several stock exchanges, including Frankfurt, London and Zurich. According to a Wall Street Journal comment, E Merck is targeting US institutional investors, with 20%-30% of the placement possibly ending up in US hands.
Meantime, Schwartz Pharma, another private health care company which had planned a share placement, has decided to delay its flotation because of the downturn in the German bourse.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze