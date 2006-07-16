Q-Med launches Cosmofer in Sweden

Q-Med says that its Cosmofer (low molecular iron dextran), has now been approved in its domestic market, xSweden. It is estimated that sales will start towards the end of the year.
Stockholm-based Q-Med says it has an agreement with the Danish manufacturer Nebo/Pharmacosmos concerning sales rights for the preparation on the Swedish market.
Cosmofer is given through an infusion in a vein or as an injection in a muscle. What is unique about the formulation is that a patient's total requirement can be given in a single dose. The product is used for the treatment of serious iron deficiency where treatment with tablets is not tolerated or does not have sufficient effect. The need can be seen above all in people with kidney disease, in cancer patients, in cases of inflammatory intestinal disease, during pregnancy and in connection with surgical procedures when it is desirable to avoid blood transfusions.
