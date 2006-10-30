Qiagen launches fast cycling PCR kit

Venlo, Netherlands-based Qiagen, the world's leading provider of products for pre-analytical sample preparation and molecular diagnostics, launched its new Fast Cycling PCR product line, which it claims substantially accelerates and streamlines the polymerase chain reaction.

According to the firm, the use of its new PCR kit enables users to save up to 75% of the time previously required for the technique. "This significant increase in speed is achieved without compromising the quality of results," stated a company press release.

The kit is compatible with all makes and types of PCR thermal cyclers and with current PCR assays. Unlike other available PCR reagents, the use of Qiagen's product does not require laborious optimization. The kit therefore enables significant time and cost savings without the need for new equipment and sets new standards for speed and accuracy in PCR, says Qiagen.