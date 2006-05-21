Qiagen to buy Gentra Systems for $38M

Dutch provider of molecular diagnostic products Qiagen NV has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of Gentra Systems, a Minnesota, USA-based privately-held developer, maker and supplier of non-solid phase nucleic purification products. Qiagen will pay $38.0 million to buy the company which will expand its position as a provider of pre-analytical and molecular diagnostics, it says. As a result, Qiagen expects to incur one-time charges of about $0.02 in earnings per share and for Gentra to add $6.0 million to first-half sales.
