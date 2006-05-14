Qiagen to offer $220M of notes

Netherlands-based Qiagen has announced plans to offer $220.0 million of senior convertible notes due 2026 in minimum denominations of $100,000 to institutional investors outside the US in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933. The company also plans to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to buy up to an additional $30.0 million aggregate principal amount.
Qiagen says it believes that the convertible bond market currently offers attractive financing opportunities. The company plans to use the proceeds of this offering to optimize the structure of its balance sheet (which may include the repayment of existing debt), to finance future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.
