QLT Seeks Photofrin Approval In Canada

QLT PhotoTherapeutics has filed a Supplemental New Drug Submission withCanada's Health Protection Branch for its photodynamic therapy, Photofrin (porfimer sodium for injection), for the palliation of symptoms and obstruction reduction in patients with obstructing endobronchial non-small cell lung cancer, and for the treatment of superficial endobronchial NSCLC in patients for whom surgery and radiotherapy are not indicated.

The product is currently approved for the treatment of some lung cancers in Japan, France and the Netherlands, but is awaiting review for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration.