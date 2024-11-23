QLT Seeks Photofrin Approval In Canada

QLT PhotoTherapeutics has filed a Supplemental New Drug Submission withCanada's Health Protection Branch for its photodynamic therapy, Photofrin (porfimer sodium for injection), for the palliation of symptoms and obstruction reduction in patients with obstructing endobronchial non-small cell lung cancer, and for the treatment of superficial endobronchial NSCLC in patients for whom surgery and radiotherapy are not indicated.
The product is currently approved for the treatment of some lung cancers in Japan, France and the Netherlands, but is awaiting review for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze