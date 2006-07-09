Quantum Genomics opens European HQ

New Jersey, USA-based biotechnology firm Quantum Genomics, which is seeking to transform the discoveries and developments of academic research into treatments for human diseases, says that it is setting up its European headquarters in Massy, close to Paris, France. The group's chief executive, Lionel Segard, will be president of the new European unit, the location of which has been selected due to its high concentration of technology activities, which will facilitate the identification and development of innovative projects in the field of human health, says the company.
