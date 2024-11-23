Quidel Settlement

Quidel has settled a lawsuit filed against it by Becton Dickinson,alleging that Quidel's strep and chlamydia products, and some of its pregnancy and ovulation products, infringe two Becton patents. Quidel has received a license from Becton for both patents for a cash fee and will pay a royalty on all net sales of the products, back to April 1 1997. Quidel said that it has admitted no liability, but believes the settlement was warranted when balanced against litigation costs.