Quinnova completes $13.6M financing

Quinnova Pharmaceuticals, a USA-based specialty dermatological pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercial sale of prescription drug products based on innovative dermal drug delivery platforms, says that it has completed a $13.6 million series A round of private financing. Participating in this are Thomas, McNerney & Partners, HIG Ventures and an investor syndicate led by Omnivest (Bermuda).
Jeffrey Day, chief executive and co-founder of Quinnova, commented: "the funds raised in this financing will allow us to accelerate the development of our product pipeline and introduce the company's first dermatological prescription drug products to market in 2007."
