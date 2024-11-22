R-P Vaccines Accord With Oravax

Rhone-Poulenc's vaccines subsidiary Pasteur Merieux has signed an agreement with US biotechnology company Oravax over the joint development and production of vaccines intended to prevent and treat Helicobacter pylori infections, a causative agent in many cases of peptic ulcer.
Oravax started clinical trials of an anti-ulcer vaccine in January of this year. The cost of the project is estimated at $50 million and will be shared between the two companies, together with eventual profits. Pasteur Merieux has made a $2.5 million investment in Oravax.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze