R-P Vaccines Accord With Oravax

Rhone-Poulenc's vaccines subsidiary Pasteur Merieux has signed an agreement with US biotechnology company Oravax over the joint development and production of vaccines intended to prevent and treat Helicobacter pylori infections, a causative agent in many cases of peptic ulcer.

Oravax started clinical trials of an anti-ulcer vaccine in January of this year. The cost of the project is estimated at $50 million and will be shared between the two companies, together with eventual profits. Pasteur Merieux has made a $2.5 million investment in Oravax.