R-PR's Synercid news

- Preliminary clinical data from an emergency-use program for Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's new streptogramin antibiotic Synercid (quinupristin-dalfopristin) indicate that the injectable product is effective in 70% of 95 patients treated to date for life-threatening Gram-positive infections. In addition, the product improved or eradicated bacteremia in 67% of the most seriously affected cases. These results are particularly significant as these patients were refractory to treatment with other antibiotics, up to 11 in some cases.