R-PR's Taxotere Receives Nine More Approvals

Taxotere (docetaxel), Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's anticancer drug, has been cleared for use in Argentina, Israel, Pakistan, the Philippines, Romania, Russia, Slovakia and the Ukraine for the treatment of advanced breast and non-small cell lung cancer, and in Morocco for the treatment of advanced breast cancer.
The drug is now approved for use in 33 countries (including the UK and the USA), and in 15 of these it is the only product of its kind to be approved for use in non-small-cell lung cancer. Further trials are underway to ascertain Taxotere's safety and efficacy in head and neck cancer and soft tissue sarcoma, while it is being tested alone and as a multichemotherapy for the treatment of earlier stages in breast and non-small cell lung cancer.
Meanwhile, R-PR's German subsidiary is to join forces with Asta Medica for the joint marketing of R-PR's cancer products once approved. The agreement includes R-PR's Taxotere, Granozyte (lenograstim rHuG-GSF) and Campto (irinotecan) therapies.
