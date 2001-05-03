Ranbaxy 1st-quarter profits rise 47%

Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories has posted a 46.8% rise infirst-quarter 2001 net profits to 570.4 million rupees ($12.3 million), while sales climbed 18.7% to 4.46 billion rupees. Exports rose 29.5%, helped by the strong performances of dosage forms (+30%) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (+29), but domestic drug sales growth was weaker, increasing 9.1%.
In particular, Ranbaxy's anti-infective treatments showed lower sales, but this was offset by gains from new product launches in fast-growing areas, such as erectile dysfunction, pain control and drugs for the central nervous system.
The company noted that it has developed a once-a-day formulation of Aventis' antibacterial agent Tarivid (ofloxacin) by using a new gastroretentive technology. Studies for 800mg and 400mg dosage forms of the drug have been completed, and the products are due to be launched in India by the fourth quarter of this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze