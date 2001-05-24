Ranbaxy announces new HIV/AIDS drugs

Ranbaxy Laboratories says it has now introduced three HIV/AIDS drugsonto the Indian market and five more will be launched this July. The formulations are priced at nearly 5% less than similar products marketed by Cipla, the leader in India's HIV/AIDS drug market.
Meanwhile, the bulk drugs producer Aurobindo Pharma says it has earmarked 200 million rupees ($4.3 million) for its antiviral drugs division, Imunus, which it says produces and markets three classes of reasonably-priced HIV/AIDS drugs. The company will shortly offer a comprehensive choice, with over 12 options to fight AIDS, an Aurobindo official revealed.
