Ranbaxy's 3rd-qtr net profit soars 48%

Third-quarter 2007 profits at New Dehli, India-based drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories jumped 48% to 2.07 billion rupees ($52.6 million), equivalent to earnings per share of 4.35 rupees. The firm attributed the gains to its continued good sales performance in emerging markets such as the Ukraine, South Africa and Brazil, which increased 17% in the period, as well as the positive impact of exchange rates.
Ranbaxy's sales for the quarter grew to 16.52 billion rupees, up 15% on the comparable period last year. The firm's operations in the USA contributed revenues of $102.0 million, up 7%, with its leading dermatology product, Sotret isotretinoin capsules USP, achieving a market share of around 48%.
European sales contributed $78.0 million, up 8% on the corresponding quarter in 2006, while revenues from Asia and countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States grew 12% to $139.0 million. Turnover in the firm's home market, meanwhile, reached $81.0 million, an increase of 15% on those achieved in the equivalent three months last year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze