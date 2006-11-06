Ranbaxy's profits for 2nd-qtr hit 1.4B rupees

Ranbaxy Laboratories, India's largest pharmaceutical company by turnover, says that its net profits for the quarter ended September 30, 2006, were 1.40 billion rupees ($31.3 million), up a massive 651% from 187.0 million rupees in the comparable year-earlier period. The firm said that the earnings leap was a result of both "robust growth" in overseas markets, as well as its program of cost cutting measures.
Ranbaxy also reported sales of 16.40 billion rupees, up 26%. The company forecast that the October-December quarter would be stronger than the reported period, which included increased investment in its Romanian operations. The company's chief executive officer, Malvinder Mohan Singh, added that price erosion of around 70% for the cholesterol-lowering drug simvastatin had also affected its performance in the quarter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze