Ranbaxy signs deals with Zenotech and Terapia

India's Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ranbaxy Laboratories, says it has entered into a strategic partnership with fellow Indian firm Zenotech Labs, which is based in Hyderabad. The deal stipulates that Zenotech will carry out the development, and submission to regulatory authorities, of 11 oncology products. Ranbaxy will be responsible for marketing generic versions of the drugs in the USA and Canada. Financial details were not made public.
In other news, Ranbaxy says that it has completed its acquisition of Romanian drugmaker Terapia SA, following approval by the Romanian Competition Council. Earlier in the month, the firm had announced its acquisition of a 96.7% equity steak in Terapia for the sum of $324.0 million, and added that the deal would successfully combine the strengths of the two businesses.
Ranbaxy chief executive Malvinder Singh said that the deal, which will create Romania's largest generic drugs firm, will enable it to further develop its activities in what it sees as a key and developing European drug market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze