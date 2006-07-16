Ranbaxy to establish marketing alliances via investment

Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories says it will acquire stakes in two as yet unidentified companies, in order to establish marketing alliances with those firms. Ranbaxy added that its aim is to use a worldwide marketing network to source products through collaborations in regions where it does not have a significant presence. The firm added that it has also acquired a 10% holding in fellow Indian company Zenotech and has agreed a marketing venture to commercialize the latter's injectable oncology products for international markets.