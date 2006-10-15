Rare disease designation for Biovest's BiovaxID

Biovest International has received notification from the Commission of the European Union on its acceptance of the US firm's BiovaxID vaccine therapy for follicular lymphoma for entry into the European Union's Drug Register for Rare Diseases. This designation offers significant benefits to Biovest in its development and marketing of BiovaxI in the EU, the company says.

This acceptance follows the previously-announced recommendation by the Committee on Orphan Medical Products of the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) that BiovaxID be granted designation as a treatment for a rare disease. The COMP concluded that "