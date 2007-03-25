Wednesday 4 December 2024

Ratiopharm unit and Neose initiate Ph I study

25 March 2007

BioGeneriX AG, a member of the German Ratiopharm Group of companies, and Neose Technologies of the USA say that the second Phase I clinical trial of GlycoPEG-GCSF, a long-acting granulocyte colony stimulating factor (GCSF), has been initiated. This trial in healthy volunteers will compare a single, subcutaneously administered, fixed dose of GlycoPEG-GCSF versus the approved fixed dose of Amgen's Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), the only currently-marketed, long-acting GCSF. GlycoPEG-GCSF is being developed for the treatment of neutropenia associated with cancer chemotherapy.

Interim results from the ongoing Phase I clinical trial show a dose-dependent response for GlycoPEG-GCSF versus Neulasta with no reported serious adverse events. The first Phase I study is a single-dose, single-blind, randomized, ascending-dose study, with subjects randomized to receive either GlycoPEG-GCSF or Neulasta.

"The results of our first Phase I study to date support our belief that GlycoPEG-GCSF is an attractive candidate to enter the large and rapidly growing G-CSF category," said Elmar Schaefer, BioGeneriX' chief executive. Global sales in the GCSF category were around $4.0 billiion in 2005.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Ono and Congruence pair up on small molecule correctors in oncology
Pharmaceutical
Ono and Congruence pair up on small molecule correctors in oncology
4 December 2024
Biotechnology
Amarna Therapeutics and NorthX Biologics partner to advance Nimvec
4 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
MHRA backs LEO Pharma’s Anzupgo in CHE
4 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Antag Therapeutics closes 80 million euros Series A financing
4 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Metabolic focus steers Maze to bumper Series D haul
4 December 2024
Biotechnology
Roivant Phase II miss for namilumab
3 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Takeda strengthens in oncology with Keros deal
3 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A Munich, Germany-based biotech company in the antibody drug conjugate (ADC) space.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze