Friday 22 November 2024

Ray Of Hope Amid AIDS Vaccine Gloom

4 June 1995

The abandonment of several pivotal trials of putative AIDS vaccines has generated an atmosphere of considerable pessimism in the field, but a new primate study, conducted by researchers from Wellcome Research Laboratories and others in the UK, has provided some optimistic data.

The researchers have successfully protected eight cynomolgous macaques from cell-free and cell-associated simian immunodeficinacy virus using a live, attenuated SIV-based vaccine, according to a report in The Lancet (May 27). Eight control monkeys all succumbed to infection after challenge. In this animal model, immunization with subunit or recombinant immunogens have not generally been successful in preventing infection, a situation that draws parallels with the disappointing experience with subunit vaccines in humans.

Safety Issues Clearly, there are some important obstacles against the use of live, attenuated virus vaccine in humans. The danger of the virus reverting to virulence has to be taken seriously, particularly as HIV has a high rate of replication and an established high generation rate of antigenic and drug-resistant mutants. There is also the danger of other target cells, such as neurons in the central nervous system, becoming infected and showing pathological effects in the long-term, notes an editorial accompanying the study.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze