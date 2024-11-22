RDL, The Rising Star In Contract Detailing

Contract pharmaceutical detailing forces started first of all in France (where 20%-30% of all medical representatives are employed by contract companies), but the business is spreading, fuelled by the recent contractions, buy-outs and alliances within the drug industry. In the UK, the level of contract detailing is thought to be about 20%, but is expected to grow to 30%-40%. They do make sense for companies that either find that they do not have the optimum size sales teams, or are doing special promotions and launching new products or line extensions.

One UK-based company that has seen a market and gone for it with success is the Rapid Deployment Group Ltd, which also operates under names such as RDL Pharmaceuticals, Compton Pharmaceuticals, Avington and Winchester Pharmaceuticals, headed up by Ian Fogg.

The group was set up in 1989, and Mr Fogg told the Marketletter that his company seems to be filling the "quality and value for money gap." Albeit still number two (but Avis does pretty well in this position to Hertz) in the UK, but rising fast, RDL - which has doubled its income each year over the past three years - has now reached L1 million per month revenue.