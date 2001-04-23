Recent Japanese drug approvals for multinationals

April saw three drugs developed by non-Japanese companies receiveapproval from Japan's regulatory authority, according to Pharma Japan. These were:
- Pharmacia's Zyvox (linezolid) injection and tablets, for the treatment of infections caused by vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus faecium. It is said to be the first drug to be approved in Japan for VRE infections. Zyvox was cleared for marketing in the USA a year ago and achieved sales there of $48 million in 2000. It was also approved in the UK earlier this year (Marketletter February 12) and is being reviewed under the European Union's mutual recognition procedure;
- Eli Lilly's Gemzar (gemcitabine) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. This drug has previously been approved in 99 countries for indications such as pancreatic cancer and for use in-small cell lung cancer, as well as in Europe as a bladder cancer therapy (Marketletters passim), with worldwide sales reaching $559.3 million in 2000; and
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze