Record growth for Boeh Ing Japan

Nippon Boehringer Ingelheim, the Japanese subsidiary of German independent drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim, boosted its net sales 26.2% to 107.39 billion yen ($912.52 million) thanks to good performances in its mainstay products, the company announced at a press conference in Tokyo. Sales of prescription drugs increased 26.5% to 101.73 billion yen.

For the calendar year January to December 2005, operating revenue, operating profits, ordinary profits and net profits reached 83.867 billion yen, 4.077 billion yen, 5.53 billion yen and 2.326 billion.

"We are very glad that our sales exceeded 100.0 billion yen, with a 1.53% Japanese market share for the first time," Akio Ohsawa, president of the firm, said at the press conference. He added that the 27.5% growth rate achieved in 2005 was the highest among the leading 30 companies in Japan, and four times higher than the average of 7.5% according to the IMS data.