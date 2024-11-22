Recordati Deal With Tsumura On Lercanidipine

Recordati of Italy has signed an option agreement with Japan's Tsumura covering the development and commercialization of lercanidipine, the former's once-daily, highly-vasoselective third-generation calcium antagonist, for the Far East. Last week it was learnt that Tsumura, a leading operator in the "kampo" or Chinese medicines sector - with sales of over $1 billion annually, was planning to develop new western drugs with firms in the USA and Italy (Marketletter January 16).
Lercanidipine is currently in Phase III development, with European filing for the treatment of hypertension expected early this year, followed by marketing approval for angina in 1996.
Under the licensing agreement with Recordati, which is expected to be signed this year, Tsumura will have exclusive rights to market lercanidipine in Japan and semi-exclusive rights for the Phillipines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. In addition to an initial option fee, Recordati will receive milestone payments from Tsumura, and will supply the Japanese firm exclusively with its commercial requirements of the active ingredient.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze