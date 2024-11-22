Recordati Deal With Tsumura On Lercanidipine

Recordati of Italy has signed an option agreement with Japan's Tsumura covering the development and commercialization of lercanidipine, the former's once-daily, highly-vasoselective third-generation calcium antagonist, for the Far East. Last week it was learnt that Tsumura, a leading operator in the "kampo" or Chinese medicines sector - with sales of over $1 billion annually, was planning to develop new western drugs with firms in the USA and Italy (Marketletter January 16).

Lercanidipine is currently in Phase III development, with European filing for the treatment of hypertension expected early this year, followed by marketing approval for angina in 1996.

Under the licensing agreement with Recordati, which is expected to be signed this year, Tsumura will have exclusive rights to market lercanidipine in Japan and semi-exclusive rights for the Phillipines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. In addition to an initial option fee, Recordati will receive milestone payments from Tsumura, and will supply the Japanese firm exclusively with its commercial requirements of the active ingredient.