Recordati Prostate Drug Discontinued

Recordati's selective alpha1 antagonist Rec 15-2739 has failed to show efficacy in a Phase II trial in benign prostatic hyperplasia patients, according to a preliminary analysis of the results. The drug is being developed in collaboration with SmithKline Beecham.
The company noted that the efficacy criteria which had been set to select an appropriate dose for Phase III testing had not been met, and that the data "contradicted a large body of evidence coming from in-vitro studies on human tissues and animal pharmacology." Recordati would not comment on the future of the compound, except to say that the results were under review and that "available options are being considered."
