Reductil probe in Australia after CV death

A common weight-loss pill in Australia is under investigation after a 40 year old woman suffered a cardiac arrest 25 days after starting a course. Up to 100,000 Australians take Abbott Laboratories' Reductil (sibutramine) and the Therapeutics Goods Administration is assessing whether new warnings should be issued with the diet drug.

Introduced in 2002, Reductil is claimed to permanently reduce a patient's weight by up to 10kg in six months by "convincing the brain the stomach is full." A month's supply of the agent retails at A$200 ($154.6 million).