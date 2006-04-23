Regeneron completes Ph III trial enrollment for IL-1 Trap

The USA's Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has completed enrollment for a pivotal trial in its Phase III program for the treatment of CIAS1-Associated Periodic Syndrome (CAPS), a spectrum of very rare genetic disorders, which is assessing the efficacy and safety of its orphan drug candidate Interleukin-1 Trap in adult patients. The efficacy phase of this trial is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

IL-1 is a soluble protein secreted by certain cells in the body, which acts as a messenger to help regulate immune and inflammatory responses. In excess, it can be harmful and has been linked to a variety of inflammatory diseases, Regeneron noted, adding that blocking IL-1 is a proven therapeutic approach in rheumatoid arthritis, as shown by the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of Amgen's Kineret (anakinra), which is an antibody against the IL-1 receptor. IL-1 represents an important target for pharmaceutical development in other inflammatory conditions, the firm stated.