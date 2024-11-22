Registration Harmonization: An African Perspective

The rest of the world's romance with harmonization of registration procedures might just not be enough for the African continent, according to Johann Schlebusch, South Africa's Registrar of Medicines.
At the conference of the Southern African Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs Association in Pretoria this month, Prof Schlebusch pointed out that many people regard Africa as the lost and dark continent, riddled with poverty, ill-educated people, bribery, corruption, inadequate infrastructure - and a dumping site for substandard medicines and counterfeits.
"We know world trade in counterfeit medicines amounts to 6% of total world trade and is worth L12 billion ($19.1 billion)," he said, adding: "we know poorer countries are targets for much of those drugs. So while the world is making impressive efforts to harmonize medicine registration requirements, it is all of little significance to many countries in our continent, which find themselves at the mercy of an indigenous and local pharmaceutical industry that in some cases has taken over the role of the multinational 'big bad boy' image of some years ago, when dumping and other dubious practices were prevalent."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze