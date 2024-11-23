Remune Interim Data Due In 2Q98

Immune Response's Phase III trial of its therapeutic vaccine for HIVinfection, Remune (gp120-depleted HIV-1 immunogen), will generate interim results in the second quarter of 1998. The data and safety monitoring panel for the trial met earlier this month and concluded that it should continue as no safety concerns had been raised. The interim analysis will provide data on the rate of progression to death, opportunistic infections and AIDS-related cancers with Remune and controls.
Other developments in 1998 should include the completion of a US Phase II study looking at Remune in combination with antiretroviral drugs (Glaxo Wellcome's zidovudine and lamivudine, and Merck & Co's indinavir), completion of a Phase II study in Thailand, an interim analysis of a US pediatric trial and a Phase II combination drug trial in Spain.
Immune Response notes that recent studies have shown that Remune can elicit chemokine and interferon gamma responses, in addition to its well-characterized activity on T cells.
